JNU refutes reports of fee hike for prospective students

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday refuted the reports of an increase in the fees for prospective students and said there is no such hike in the fee including the one-time medical fee.

"There have been some media reports citing an increase in the institution's fee for prospective students set to join JNU in the academic year 2020-21. The University would like to clarify that there is no such hike in the fee including the one-time medical fee," read an official statement issued by the university.

It also stated that a corrigendum has already been issued on JNU admission website giving the correct fee structure which remains the same as in the past.

The university had on March 3 rolled out a notification informing applicants that the entrance examination for admissions to various programmes (Bachelors, Masters, MPhil, PhD, Part-time) will be conducted between May 11 to 14, 2020.

The registration of applications for the JNUEE 2020 examinations had begun on March 2, 2020, and the deadline is March 31, 2020.

The university also alerted students that like last year, the examination will be computer-based and will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). (ANI)

