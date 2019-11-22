JNU row: 112 teachers claim to dissociate themselves from JNUTA

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A group of 112 teachers from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have declared that they are no longer part of JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) and claimed to have severed all ties with the varsity teachers body on November 20.

"We the following teachers have decided to dissociate ourselves from JNUTA from this day, November 20 2019. We also dissociate ourselves from all resolutions/ statements of JNUTA made since November 1 2019," read the statement.

They alleged that JNUTA has refused to condemn the attack, confinement and intimidation of teachers and their family members "by a group of miscreants among the students since October 28".

"Whereas the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association is an association of the teachers, by the teachers, and for the teachers, JNUTA, as controlled by its current office bearers and their coterie, have in the most brazen manner refused to condemn the attack, confinement and intimidation of teachers and their family members by a group of miscreants among the students since October 28. This conspirational silence on part of JNUTA has only abetted further violent and aggressive targeting of teachers," read the statement.

"Wardens have been attacked in the night, their houses invaded, their children lifted momentarily as a coercive tactic, they and their family members abused in order to create panic and fear in them. The woman associate Dean was confined, abused and attacked for thirty hours. The Dean was heckled and attacked," the statement claimed.

JNUTA on Tuesday took out a peace march inside the campus in support of students who are demanding a complete fee rollback along with other demands.



They also raised slogans against Delhi Police for their alleged action over students during Monday's protest.

Protests had begun after the university hiked the rate of a student single room rent, mess charges among others. The hike was also partially rolled back following the protests. (ANI)

