JNU says students evicts technical staff from office, disrupts registration process for semester exams

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Friday said that a group of students wearing masks forcibly evicted all technical staff and switched off the power supply to make the "servers dysfunctional", and hamper the registration process for the semester exam.

"At around 1 pm today, a group of students using masks on their faces forcibly entered the office of the Center for Information System, switched off the power supply, forcibly evicted all technical staff and made servers dysfunctional," the JNU administration said in a statement.

The administration added that it will take strict action against the agitating students, who "have crossed all boundaries of decency and discipline and appear determined to cause as much damage to the academic interests of their fellow students as possible".

"As a result, the entire registration process was hampered and made it impossible for students to complete their registration process. University will take strict disciplinary action against the agitators who have caused enormous hardship to thousands of students," JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said.

The students, who have shut down the entire university for over two months in protest against the hike in hostel fees, have called for a boycott of the exam registration process.

The JNU administration said the agitating students "have crossed all boundaries of decency and discipline and appear determined to cause as much damage to the academic interests of their fellow students as possible".

"These agitating students always swear on democracy, civil rights and the right to protest, but their real action reflects a tendency to damage and disrupt," the varsity said.

The semester registration process at JNU began on January 1 and will continue till January 5.

The incident comes at a time when students of the JNU have been protesting against the hike in fee and demanding the complete rollback of hostel manual and fee hike. (ANI)

