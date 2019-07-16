Ramjal Meena speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Ramjal Meena speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday.

JNU security guard, who cracked university's entrance exam, will study Russian language

Sfoorti Mishra | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 19:29 IST

By Sfoorti Mishra
New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Where there's a will, there's a way! This proverbial truth aptly applies to Ramjal Meena, a security guard at the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University, who has cracked the varsity's entrance examination and will be studying the Russian language.
The 33-year-old Meena always dreamt of visiting Russia, which prompted him to opt for the Russian language.
"I have cleared the entrance examination for BA in the Russian language. Now, I will study the Russian language here in the university for the next five years," he said while speaking to ANI.
"I want to visit Russia one day. I want to see its culture and lifestyle. Russia is a good country. India also purchases a lot of defence equipment from Russia," he said.
Hailing from a small village Karauli in Rajasthan, Meena had an endless struggle during the course of his journey to what he has been able to achieve today. The financial crunch and family responsibilities forced him to discontinue his studies.
"I was a bright student from the beginning. I used to secure the first position in my class. I passed Class XII examination from a government school in 2000. Thereafter, I took admission in B Sc at Rajasthan University. But due to financial problems, I left studies in the first year and I started helping my father who worked as a daily wager," he said.
"Meanwhile, I got married and have kids now. I have a lot of responsibilities including repaying loans which my father had taken for my sisters' marriage," said Meena, who used to earn
Rs 50-Rs 60 daily while working with his father as a daily wage worker.
From November 2014, Meena started working as a security guard in the JNU. He completed his graduation from in arts stream through distance learning programme and also studied Political Science in his Post-Graduation.
"When I started working at the university, I felt that all my dreams were coming true. I decided that I will complete my studies here. I used to study for six hours every day at home and between my duty hours. That is how I cleared the entrance examination," he said.
However, challenges don't stop here for Meena after the admission at the JNU since he has to look after his family, which includes his wife and their three children.
"Though I am very excited to pursue the Russian language course, I will have to see how will I be able to manage my work here? This is a regular course. Timing of my classes will also clash with my working hours," he said.
However, there are promises of support for him.
"We are very happy to learn that someone from our team has achieved this feat. We will support him in his endeavour to the best of our capacity," said Rajesh Pawar, head of the JNU's security department.
Niharika, a JNU student, said: "It feels so good that Ramjal Bhaiya will now study in our university. The university is inclusive in its nature which enables every individual to explore his full potential irrespective of his caste, religion and family background here." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 19:51 IST

Power Minister reviews first ever PDS draft plan

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Power Minister R K Singh on Tuesday reviewed the draft plan for power distribution sector (PDS) in the country and emphasised on integrating the planned reforms and improved processes of operations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 19:50 IST

Former IRS officer D Murlikumar appointed special expenditure...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday appointed former IRS officer D Murlikumar as the special expenditure observer for the Lok Sabha by-poll to Vellore constituency scheduled to be held on August 5.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 19:49 IST

AP: Headmaster suspended after video of his beating students goes viral

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): The headmaster of a tribal welfare department-run school was suspended on Tuesday after a video surfaced on the internet in which he was seen beating up two children here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 19:48 IST

Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Reddy lock horns over Kapu reservation

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a heated exchange of words between Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu during a debate on Kapu reservation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 19:47 IST

AAP seeks measure for improving law and order in Delhi

New Delhi [India], 16 July (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday urged Home Minister Amit Shah to take effective steps towards improving the law and order situation in the capital, which they said was deteriorating.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 19:45 IST

Vardhan asks Punjab govt for proposal to dedicate AIIMS in state...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday sought a detailed proposal from the Punjab government on its plan to dedicate the state's second All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to Sri Guru Nanak Dev on his 550th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 19:41 IST

Govt cancels Postal Department Examination in TN after ruckus in...

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI) The government on Tuesday cancelled the Postal Department Examination in Tamil Nadu after AIADMK and the DMK members protested in Rajya Sabha and created a ruckus as the test was conducted only in English and Hindi and not in Tamil Language.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 19:30 IST

Sangeet Natak Akademi awards for 2018 announced

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Eminent artists Zakhir Hussain, Sonal Mansingh, Jatin Goswami and K Kalyanasundaram Pillai have been chosen in the Akademi Ratna category by the Sangeet Natak Akademi for the year 2018.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 19:25 IST

Petition moved in Delhi HC seeking protection of Ram temple in...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): A petition was moved by the local residents of Delhi's Chandni Chowk on Tuesday seeking the protection of centuries-old ancient Ram temple.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 19:24 IST

PM to meet MPs on July 17, 18

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): As part of engaging with fellow parliamentarians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet MP who are in the age group of 46 to 57 years at his residence here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 19:17 IST

Centre to launch awareness drive in Delhi from tomorrow to...

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry will launch a three-day public awareness drive in Delhi from tomorrow to sensitise people on measures for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 19:12 IST

Amit Shah condoles loss of lives in Mumbai building collapse

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended condolences to the families of those killed in the tragic building collapse that took place earlier today.

Read More
iocl