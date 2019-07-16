JNU security guard, who cracked university's entrance exam, will study Russian language

By Sfoorti Mishra

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Where there's a will, there's a way! This proverbial truth aptly applies to Ramjal Meena, a security guard at the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University, who has cracked the varsity's entrance examination and will be studying the Russian language.

The 33-year-old Meena always dreamt of visiting Russia, which prompted him to opt for the Russian language.

"I have cleared the entrance examination for BA in the Russian language. Now, I will study the Russian language here in the university for the next five years," he said while speaking to ANI.

"I want to visit Russia one day. I want to see its culture and lifestyle. Russia is a good country. India also purchases a lot of defence equipment from Russia," he said.

Hailing from a small village Karauli in Rajasthan, Meena had an endless struggle during the course of his journey to what he has been able to achieve today. The financial crunch and family responsibilities forced him to discontinue his studies.

"I was a bright student from the beginning. I used to secure the first position in my class. I passed Class XII examination from a government school in 2000. Thereafter, I took admission in B Sc at Rajasthan University. But due to financial problems, I left studies in the first year and I started helping my father who worked as a daily wager," he said.

"Meanwhile, I got married and have kids now. I have a lot of responsibilities including repaying loans which my father had taken for my sisters' marriage," said Meena, who used to earn

Rs 50-Rs 60 daily while working with his father as a daily wage worker.

From November 2014, Meena started working as a security guard in the JNU. He completed his graduation from in arts stream through distance learning programme and also studied Political Science in his Post-Graduation.

"When I started working at the university, I felt that all my dreams were coming true. I decided that I will complete my studies here. I used to study for six hours every day at home and between my duty hours. That is how I cleared the entrance examination," he said.

However, challenges don't stop here for Meena after the admission at the JNU since he has to look after his family, which includes his wife and their three children.

"Though I am very excited to pursue the Russian language course, I will have to see how will I be able to manage my work here? This is a regular course. Timing of my classes will also clash with my working hours," he said.

However, there are promises of support for him.

"We are very happy to learn that someone from our team has achieved this feat. We will support him in his endeavour to the best of our capacity," said Rajesh Pawar, head of the JNU's security department.

Niharika, a JNU student, said: "It feels so good that Ramjal Bhaiya will now study in our university. The university is inclusive in its nature which enables every individual to explore his full potential irrespective of his caste, religion and family background here." (ANI)

