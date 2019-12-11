JNU sedition case adjourned till next year due to pendency of sanction

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday adjourned till February 19 hearing in JNU sedition case">JNU sedition case after the investigating officer informed it that the file regarding grant of sanctions is pending before the Delhi government's home department.

The court had issued summons to the investigating officer to appear before it today.

The Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, stating that they led a procession and raised anti-national slogans in the university campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

Under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the court cannot take cognizance of the police charge sheet without sanction from the home department of the concerned state.

The Delhi High Court had last week disposed of a plea seeking directions to Delhi government to grant immediate sanction to proceed with the trial against the accused. (ANI)

