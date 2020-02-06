JNU student arrested for sexually harassing girl

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a female student inside the campus, police said.

According to Delhi Police, Raghvendra Mishra was arrested on Wednesday.

A case was registered under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)