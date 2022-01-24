JNU student molestation case cracked, accused arrested

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Delhi Police has cracked the sensational molestation case of a PhD student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and arrested the accused.

The robbed mobile phone of the complainant and the two-wheelers used in the crime have been recovered from the possession of the accused Akshay Dolai (27), the police said.

"On the intervening night of January 17-18, at 00:42 hours, a PCR call was received at PS Vasant Kunj North, regarding the JNU student molestation within the university Campus by one unknown person. The staff rushed to the spot and met the complainant who stated that while she was jogging at VC Residence Road, one scooty stopped in front of her and the rider tried to molest her," the police said.

It was further alleged that after trying to molest, the accused person drove off with the victim's mobile phone.

Following the case registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station, an investigation was taken up.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South West Gaurav Sharma said that the initial challenge before the police was to identify the two-wheeler of the offender as there were no entries of two-wheelers at entry gates of JNU by security staff.



"The police team checked and analysed the footage of around 1,000 cameras installed at the JNU campus, Baba Gang Nath Marg, entire Nelson Mandela Road, Asaf Ali Road, the entire stretch of Outer Ring Road encompassing South West district and Munirka," Sharma informed.

"The JNUSU was protesting continuously and mounting over the police regarding the investigation of the case. The accused was trailed from JNU Campus to Nelson Mandela Marg to Outer Ring Road and finally to Munirka Village. Further extensive technical surveillance of the spot as well as the suspected route was also undertaken. Finally, the accused has been identified as Akshay Dolai, resident of Munirka Village and nabbed by the team," the DCP said.



After interrogation, the police have been found that accused Akshay is married with two children. He works in a mobile shop at Bhikaji Kama Place, RK Puram, Delhi and hails from 24 South Pargana in West Bengal.

As per the investigation, the accused said that on January 17, after consuming liquor, the accused entered the JNU campus irked by a quarrel with his wife.

"In utter frustration, he started wandering on his two-wheelers inside the JNU campus and saw a girl alone jogging towards the East Gate. He stopped the girl and attempted to molest her but when she tried to call the police using her mobile phone, he took her phone and ran away on his two-wheelers from the spot," the police said.

The police said the accused followed three other girls of JNU that same night before molesting the PhD student. He had earlier worked at JNU's ticket counter. (ANI)

