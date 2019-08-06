Representative Image
JNU student rape case: DCW issues notice to Delhi police seeks probe details

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to police seeking details of the investigation into the alleged rape of a JNU student by a cab driver here.
According to reports, the 21-year-old victim was allegedly drugged and raped by the cab driver while she was returning to her hostel on Friday night, the DCW said in a statement.
The girl was then dumped in a park in a semi-conscious state and was found by locals, it added.
"This is a shocking incident where a young woman was raped due to an apparent lack of police patrolling on the roads of Delhi," the women's body said.
The Commission headed by Swati Maliwal has also sought a detailed status report in the case, including the details of arrests made, along with a copy of the FIR and complete information of PCR calls made in the case and time taken by police to reach the spot.
Besides, the organisation has also asked the police to send them a copy of the route map driven by the cab for three hours and details of police pickets, checking points, PCR station points along this route.
The DCW has sought information in the matter by Friday (August 9). (ANI)

