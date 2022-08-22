JNU students clash with security guards over scholarship fund: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between a group of students from Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and security guards employed by the varsity, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

As per information, the students were demanding the distribution of scholarships which were "pending" for two years. "Students staged a protest at the administration office when the guards of JNU security came and tried to remove them. A scuffle broke out between students and guards on duty," said a police official.

However, the police said they had not received any complaints about the incident. "So far no complaint has been received in this regard. Necessary legal action will be taken when received," added the police official.

As per some claims, some students were injured during the clash. "At the behest of the VC Rector, JNU guards beat up the students, and dragged them. Several students got hurt," tweeted BJP youth wing ABVP's JNU unit.

The JNU ABVP tweeted a video of the incident and wrote, "After exposing the corruption of the JNU, when the ABVP JNU activists were agitating for the stalled scholarship of JNU students for years, the goons of the Rector posted as the security guard of JNU attacked the students. #JNURector_gunda_hai #JNURector_must_resign. "

JNU ke rekttr ke bhrssttaacaar kaa khulaasaa krne ke baad jb ABVP JNU ke kaarykrtaa JNU ke chaatroN ke vrssoN se tthp chtrvRti ke lie aaNdoln kr rhe the tb JNU ke sikyorittii goNrdd ke ruup meN tainaat rekttr ke guNddoN ne chtroN pr hmlaa kiyaa / #JNURector_gunda_hai#JNURector_must_resign pic.twitter.com/2NWM6iOu2K — ABVP JNU (@abvpjnu) August 22, 2022



"NAXALI JNU Admin attacked students for asking their rightful fellowships. The security didn't spare even the girls and the divyang students. Many students have been seriously injured and the fellowship section is red with the students blood #ShameOnJNUAdmin@JNU_official_50," wrote ABVP JNU.

In another tweet, the ABVP JNU said, "The students who are raising their voice for their rights have paid this price. The JNU Rector and his henchmen are running a prestigious university as their own property."

The university administration, however, did not offer any comments on the issue. (ANI)