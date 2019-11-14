JNU students continue protest against fee hike

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students continued their protest on Thursday against fee hike, and were seen raising their demands at the JNU administrative block.

The students are not happy with the partial rollback in hostel fees and other charges announced by the JNU administration on Wednesday and want a full rollback.

"Today, the Executive Council met and decided that we will not put in the new hostel manual the clause relating to timings in the hostel. The clause relating to the dress code will also not be a part of the manual," Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadish Kumar said.

Earlier yesterday, according to a press note by the administration the room rent for single-seater rooms will be kept to Rs 600 per month, while it will be Rs 300 for those students who come from the below poverty line (BPL) category.

Similarly, the room rent for double seater rooms has been kept at Rs 300 per month for all while it is Rs 150 for eligible BPL category students.

The BPL category students will also have to pay half of the service (mess and sanitation services etc) and utility (water and electricity) charges while the other students will have to pay it in full.

The refundable mess security has been left untouched at the existing Rs 5,500 mark instead of the proposed Rs 12,000, while the other charges too have been left untouched.

The Executive Committee also decided to skip norms governing hostel life, which detailed entry timings of students and the dining hall rule in the new hostel manual. (ANI)

