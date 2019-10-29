JNU students protesting against the introduction of the latest draft of the hostel manual on the campus on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
JNU students protesting against the introduction of the latest draft of the hostel manual on the campus on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

JNU: Students protest against new hostel policy draft that includes curfew, dress restrictions

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 15:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Inter Hostel Administration (IHA) meeting venue against the introduction of a new draft for the hostel manual.
The new hostel policies were introduced earlier by the administration which included among other things fee hike and curfew restrictions.
Speaking to ANI, Aishe Singh, JNU Students Union (JNUSU) president said: "There was an illegal IHA meeting held yesterday without inviting the students' union."
"Our letters were not being received. The hostel fees have been increased. Curfew and dress restrictions have been introduced. The library is being closed before time," added Singh.
"For the first time in JNU, we have been told that if we don't pay the fees for the mess, we will be evicted from the hostel. The policy of reservation has been removed through this draft," she said.
Singh further said the draft was 'unlawful' which should be revoked immediately, and that the Dean of Students, Umesh Kadam, is to be blamed for trying to confine the students in the hostel and not letting them study.
Saket Moon, JNUSU vice president, said: "We have tried various ways to contact the administration, but they have completely ignored our demands. This draft is an attempt to break the model through which students from various parts of India come to study."
Moon further alleged that the Dean is spreading hate and lies and the administration is attacking the rights of students and labourers, by sacking half of the staff and adding their salaries in the students' mess fees.
Ritwik Raj, SIS Counsellor, ABVP, said: "The students are being forced in a restricted environment. It is, therefore, important for everyone to unite and protest against this repressive decisions. We will not stop until the administration meets our demands."
Earlier, JNU administration on Monday alleged that a group of students waylaid an ambulance and prevented doctors from taking the Dean of Students to hospital after he fell ill on the campus during a protest by students against a meeting, which was denied by the students. (ANI)

