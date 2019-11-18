JNU students protest: Delhi Police to look into lathi charge allegations, says PRO

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that they will inquire into lathi-charge allegations levelled by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students during their protest today.

"We will inquire into allegations of lathi charge by students. They broke some barricades due to which some police personnel also injured," Randhawa told ANI when asked about lathi-charge allegations.

"We are talking with their leaders for mediation on demands. Sufficient force has been deployed. We have told JNU students that they should not break the law. The people are facing problems as they have blocked a road. Hopefully, we will resolve this soon," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also announced that trains will not be halting at Lok Kalyan Marg and entry/exit gates of the station have also been closed temporarily.

"As advised by Delhi Police, trains are not halting at Lok Kalyan Marg and entry/exit gates of the station have also been closed temporarily," DMRC tweeted from its official twitter handle.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Metro said closed the Exit/Entry Gates for Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat have been closed temporarily.

"As advised by Delhi Police, trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Patel Chowk. Exit/Entry Gates for Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat have been closed temporarily," DMRC tweeted.

Thousands of JNU students started their protest march towards the Parliament, were allegedly thrashed by police personnel and taken to unknown locations after detention. They are demanding complete fee rollback along with other demands.

Students raised slogans and banners against the government. A large number of protestors chanted slogans like, "Halla Bol" and "Dekhna hai zor kitna bazue katil mein hai". (ANI)

