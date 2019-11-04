JNU students protest outside Vasant Kunj (North) police station against VC

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protested outside Vasant Kunj (North) police station here on Monday as they came to submit a complaint alleging that their Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar is 'missing'.

Alleging that the varsity administration has proposed an enormous increase in hostel fees, the students held the protest outside Vasant Kunj (North) Police Station after police stopped them from entering the police station.

"They are going to do 1000 per cent annual fee hike due to which poor students living in the hostel will have to leave the campus and go," said JNUSU Vice-President Saket Moon.

"We have approached Vice-Chancellor several times but he didn't meet us. We have taken protest march several times against the fee hike but Vice-Chancellor is not ready to listen to us or meet us," he said.

"The provosts have invited the hostel presidents for a meeting on November 6. We request the hostel presidents to meet their provosts along with the wardens and discuss their issues. We appeal to the students to resume their academic activities. Issues can be resolved through dialogue with the officials of Inter Hall Administration," read a statement from JNU VC Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

Last Tuesday, the students staged a protest outside the Inter Hostel Administration (IHA) meeting venue against the introduction of a new draft for the hostel manual.

"The hostel fees have been increased. Curfew and dress restrictions have been introduced. The library is being closed before time. For the first time in JNU, we have been told that if we don't pay the fees for the mess, we will be evicted from the hostel," JNU Students Union president Aishe Singh had said.

A day before a group of students had allegedly waylaid an ambulance and prevented doctors from taking the Dean of Students to hospital after he fell ill on the campus during a protest by students against a meeting, which was denied by the students. (ANI)

