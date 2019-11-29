JNU students to protest outside HRD Ministry tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will on Friday protest outside the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) demanding that the report by MHRD's High Power Committee over the restoration of normal functioning in the varsity, should be made public.

Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union (JNUSU) had last week announced that they will not call off the ongoing strike.

"There will be no compromise on demands. It is the stand of JNUSU that strike will not be called off," JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said after participating in a meeting with a high-power committee of the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) at JNU admin block.

The students are on protest after JNU administration gave its nod to the new hostel manual, including fee hike. (ANI)

