JNU Teachers' Federation writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Federation has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in connection with the violence on the JNU campus and have complained about the "ineffectiveness of Delhi Police".

The letter has been signed by sixteen teachers from the university.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)

