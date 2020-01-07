JNU VC says varsity administration submitted report of violence to LG, MHRD

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday said that the University administration has submitted a report to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) regarding Sunday's violence inside the varsity campus.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Kumar said: "Our administration met Lieutenant Governor and MHRD and submitted the report about Sunday's incident."

He said that police visited the JNU campus and are inquiring into the incident that took place on Sunday which left several students injured.

"JNU is known as a very peaceful campus. We always debate and discuss and resolve issues. Violence is never an answer to any grievances. It is very very unfortunate that such a violent incident took place in our campus," Kumar said.

"Around 4:30 pm (on 5th January) we came to know that a group of students was moving aggressively towards the hostel area. Then we sent our security guards to assess and control the situation, but more students gathered. Immediately, the police were contacted. The situation was contained," he said.

A masked mob entered the varsity on Sunday and attacked the students with sticks and rods in which more than 30 students were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Two separate FIRs have also been filed against JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh for allegedly vandalising the server room of JNU and attacking staff members. (ANI)

