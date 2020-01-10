JNU VC to meet HRD Secretary today

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar will on Friday meet the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Secretary Amit Khare.

The meeting will place at 11:30 am.

Khare had on Thursday said that officials of the ministry will today meet with Kumar and also hold a discussion with students of the varsity in an attempt to resolve outstanding issues.

On Thursday, Khare met with a delegation of JNU comprising members of the students' union (JNUSU) led by president Aishe Ghosh and teachers association (JNUTA) led by Prof D K Lobiyal and faculty members.

"Whatever has happened in the last few days is extremely sad. Students have a list of grievances. The teachers also have grievances against the administration, we are trying to resolve all of them," he told ANI.

"I have called the Jawaharlal Nehru University VC and team tomorrow morning. I have also offered the students that I will be meeting them again tomorrow regarding their demands. Such incidents should not re-occur," he added.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)

