JNU violence case: Delhi Police issues notice to two students of the university

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday issued notices to JNU students, Priya Ranjan Kumar and Sucheta Talukdar, for questioning in connection with the incident of violence on the university campus. A forensics team will also be visiting the university today, according to police sources.

Kumar and Talukdar were named as suspects in the case by Delhi police.

This comes after a violent incident at the JNU campus on January 5, where a masked mob attacked the teachers and students of the university.

Several students and teachers, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the attack.

Delhi Police on Monday questioned Aishe Ghosh, Pankaj Mishra and Waskar Vijay in connection with the violence on the varsity campus, and recorded their statements. (ANI)