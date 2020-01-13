JNU violence: Delhi HC issues notice to Apple, WhatsApp, Google on plea over preserving CCTV footage, other evidence

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Apple, WhatsApp, Google on the petition of three Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professors seeking to preserve CCTV footage, Whats App conversations and other evidence related to January 5 violence at the University campus.

Three professors of JNU -- Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood and Shukla Vinayak Sawant had recently approached the Delhi HC through a petition seeking to preserve CCTV footage, preservation of data of social media and other evidence related to January 5 violence at the university campus.

Justice Brijesh Sethi has sought response from respondents by tomorrow (January 14) from several social media organisations.

Meanwhile, Delhi police informed the HC that they have already sought CCTV footage of the January 5 violence and are taking every necessary step. However, no response has come from the university.

We have also written to WhatsApp seeking details of the two groups-- 'Friends of RSS' and 'Unity against Left' and waiting for the response, Delhi Police Informed.

JNU professors moved the Delhi High Court seeking required directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner to preserve data, CCTV footage and other evidence relating to the recently held violence at the JNU campus.

Advocates Abhik Chimni, Maanav Kumar and Roshni Naamboodiry appearing for petitioner professors had sought directions for preservation and retrieval of all materials/evidences available with WhatsApp INC, Google INC and Apple INC pertaining to relevant data of WhatsApp groups "Unity Against Left" and "Friends of RSS" including messages, pictures and videos and phone numbers of the members, related to JNU violence incident that occurred on January 5. (ANI)

