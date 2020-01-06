JNU violence: FIR registered, CCTV footages will be part of the investigation, says Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Delhi police has registered an FIR at Vasant Kunj (North) Police Station in connection with the violence that took place in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday. Police also said that social media and CCTV footages will be part of the investigation.

"We have taken cognizance of yesterday's incident and have registered an FIR. Social media and CCTV footages will be part of the investigation," said Devendra Arya, DCP, South-West.

Meanwhile, the 23 students who were admitted in the hospital have been discharged.

Delhi police have received multiple complaints in connection with Sunday's violence in JNU in which over a dozen students and faculty members were injured.

The Secretary of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has called the Registrar, Proctor and Rector of JNU to his office on Monday.

On Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the situation remained tense but peaceful outside JNU on Monday morning as the university guards' maintained a strict vigil at the gate, checking I-cards of all those entering the university. (ANI)