Mohammad Kaish, convener of the JNU visually impaired students' forum speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Mohammad Kaish, convener of the JNU visually impaired students' forum speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

JNU visually impaired students' forum hopeful of action against personnel guilty of lathi charge

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The representatives of the visually impaired students' forum of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday were hopeful that the Delhi Police will act against the guilty personnel who attacked them in the protest earlier this week.
"The Delhi Police PRO accepted that lathi charge is wrong if it happened. He said that an internal inquiry will be conducted and within a week, action would be taken against the police personnel who are found guilty," Pankaj, a student representative said.
"They have assured us that police will take cognizance of the matter and they will take action against the guilty," Mohammad Kaish, the convener of the forum said.
"I would reiterate that we had a cordial meeting. The Delhi Police PRO said that the police will be sensitised to deal with students and the public. He said that our meeting will be conducted with the Chief Commissioner," Gunjan, a student representative said.
"We hope to have a proper response from the police in the coming week," she added.
On November 18, the Delhi Police had denied allegations of lathi-charge leveled by some students during the protest organised to demand complete rollback in fee hikes.
However, the JNU Visually Challenged Students' Forum said that the lathi charge by the police was a clear cut violation of the United Nation's Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2006 and Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2016 act.
The forum demanded delegation-level talks with the Chief Commissioner of Delhi Police and full protection of persons with disabilities anywhere in the national capital with immediate effect. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:57 IST

Uzbekistan's Minister facilitates Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Uzbekistan's Internal Affairs Minister Pulat Bobojonov on Wednesday felicitated Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:51 IST

Western Railway recovers Rs 80 cr from 17 lakh violators

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Western Railway has recovered over Rs 80 crore from around 17 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular travel, from April to October 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:47 IST

Odisha: Congress, BJP MLAs raise issue of absentee leaders...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Congress and BJP members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) here raised the issue of absentee ministers in the assembly's ongoing winter session.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:47 IST

Punjab CM condoles demise of 3 Army personnel in Siachen...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday condoled the demise of three Army personnel in an avalanche at Siachen Glacier two days ago.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:44 IST

UP govt constitutes committee to study legal, technical aspects...

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): State government has constituted a committee to look into legal and technical aspects of a piece of land where a statue of Lord Ram will be installed in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:38 IST

Parliamentary panel discusses air pollution in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): A meeting of Parliamentary panel on urban development was held on Wednesday in New Delhi to discuss ways to check air pollution in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:27 IST

Will look into issues raised by visually-challenged students...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday assured visually challenged students forum of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) that it will look into the matter raised by them and take appropriate action.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:13 IST

Andhra fishermen to get Rs 10,000 during 'no fishing' season

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government will launch a welfare scheme on Thursday to provide Rs 10,000 to families of fishermen during 'no fishing' season.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:12 IST

CBI arrests one for forging PMO's letter

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a person identified as Surendra Mittal in an on-going investigation into the forging of PMO letterhead.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:09 IST

UP govt booked over 10 corrupt officers in last 15 days

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Reinforcing his government's 'zero-tolerance' policy against corruption and crime, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken to task at least ten corrupt officers in the last fifteen days.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:02 IST

Javadekar inaugurates 50th IFFI in Goa, lauds role of Indian...

Panjim (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Amid star-studded evening that witnessed participation from the finest actors from Indian and international film industry, Union Minister for Information and Broadcast Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday inaugurated 50th International Film Festival of India in Goa. Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:02 IST

Congress govt committed breach of privilege against own MLAs, alleges SAD

Chandigarh [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Congress government had committed a breach of privilege against its own legislators by tapping their phones, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alleged on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl