JNU warns against screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi on campus

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday warned against the screening of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has been banned by the Centre in the country, stating that strict action will be taken against the students who defy the order.

This comes after a group of students released a pamphlet for the screening of the documentary on Tuesday.

According to an advisory issued by the JNU administration, the group of students in the name of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union, have not sought permission for the screening of "India: The Modi Question", the BBC documentary, from the administration.

It said that such "unauthorized activity" may "disturb peace and harmony" of the University campus.

"It has come to the notice of the administration that a group of students have in the name of JNUSU released a pamphlet for screening a documentary/movie "India: The Modi Question" scheduled for 24th January, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. in Teflas," the advisory said.



"No prior permission for this event has been taken from the JNU Administration. This is to emphasize that such an unauthorized activity may disturb peace and harmony of the University Campus," it added.

The administration advised the individuals to cancel the screening warning of strict action against them upon the non-compliance with the advisory.

"The concerned students/individuals are firmly advised to cancel the proposed programme immediately, failing which strict disciplinary action may be initiated as per the University rules. This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority," it said.

Earlier last week, India denounced the controversial BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing as a 'propaganda piece' designed to push a discredited narrative.

"We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias and lack of objectivity and frankly continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly media briefing.

The MEA spokesperson added that the documentary is a reflection of individuals that are peddling this narrative again.

Meanwhile, in a strong response to the BBC documentary, more than 300 eminent Indians, including retired judges, bureaucrats, and armed forces veterans signed a statement slamming the British national broadcaster for showing "unrelenting prejudice" towards India and its leader. (ANI)

