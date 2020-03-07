JNU's retired teachers to get pension for Feb by next week: Varsity VC

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Commenting over the report of non-payment of pension to its retired teachers for February, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday informed that the pension will be paid by next week as soon as the funds are received from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

"The UGC has confirmed that in a few days, the funds for pension payments will be released. Therefore, the pension payment will be made by next week as soon as the funds are received from UGC," Vice-Chancellor Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar told ANI.

Kumar's response comes over the media reports stating that the JNU has decided to put on hold its employees' pension for February as the varsity has not received the funds from the UGC allocated to be paid to pensioners. (ANI)

