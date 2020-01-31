JNUSU Councillor files complaint against Anurag Thakur for his controversial remark

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): The Councillor of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union, Vishnu Prasad K. on Friday filed a complaint with the police against Union Minister Anurag Thakur for making a controversial remark during a speech in Delhi.

The Minister had raised slogans 'Desh ke Gaddaron ko,' to which the public responded with 'Goli Maro Saalo ko,' (shoot the traitors) during a public meeting in Rithala on January 27.

The complaint has been filed in the context of Jamia firing incident wherein a man opened fire in Jamia area on Thursday. A student of Jamia Millia Islamia University had sustained injuries in the incident.

The accused had brandished a gun at the protestors despite heavy police presence and fired at the marching students on Thursday. (ANI)