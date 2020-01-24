JNUSU in Delhi HC seeks refund for students who paid hiked fee

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Friday told Delhi High Court that some students paid the "hiked fee out of fear as the varsity said their services would be withdrawn otherwise" and sought it to be refunded or adjusted.

Justice Rajiv Shakdhar, who was hearing a petition filed by the student body of the varsity challenging the decision to amend the hostel manual, passed interim relief for the students.

The court directed that the students will have to register for the winter session within a week as per the old manual adding that no late fee is to be charged.

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for JNUSU, said that a "bunch of students paid the hiked fee in fear and diktat as the varsity said that if they don't pay their services would be withdrawn".

Sibal prayed that the draft manual should stay and those who have paid the hiked fees either get refunded or the amount is adjusted.

He also submitted that the draft hostel manual was "illegally approved" by the Inter Hall Administration (IHA) as the JNUSU was not invited in the committees.

"The JNUSU is a necessary invitee member of various committees set up under the JNU Act, 1966, its statutes and ordinances and JNU manual. For instance, the JNUSU is an invitee to the Academic Council, the Campus Development Committee, the IHA Committee, etc," Sibal said.

The advocate said that inviting JNUSU is necessary as "the larger framework of the JNU administration is to be carried out with the participation of the student body".

He also submitted that allow registration of students with the varsity as per the provisions of the hostel manual as in existence prior to October 28, 2019.

JNUSU also sought to quash the changes made to the hostel manual through the high-level Committee notified on November 24, 2019, and its recommendations dated November 25, 2019.

"That this High-Level Committee does not have the legal mandate and jurisdiction to affect change in the hostel manual. That the mandate and powers of bringing any changes to the hostel manual are with the IHA as per the provisions of the hostel manual," JNUSU contended. (ANI)