Job irregularities in WB's schools: SC asks Calcutta HC acting chief justice to reassign case to other bench

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Calcutta High Court's acting Chief Justice to reassign proceedings related to irregularities in the recruitment of staff in schools in West Bengal to other judge and clarified that Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay couldn't hear the matter taking note of the transcript given by the judge to a news channel.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had noted the transcript of the interview that the Calcutta HC judge gave to a news channel.

The court directed the Calcutta High Court's Acting Chief Justice to reassign proceedings related to irregularities in the recruitment of staff in schools in West Bengal to another judge.

The court was hearing Abhishek Banerjee's plea challenging Calcutta High Court's order directing investigating agencies to question Abhishek Banerjee in a matter pertaining to irregularities in the recruitment of staff in schools in West Bengal.



The court was informed in the last hearing that a sitting Calcutta HC judge has given an interview on a TV channel.

The petitioner has annexed a translated transcript of an interview with Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on a TV Channel.

Therefore the top court has directed the Registrar General of Calcutta High Court to clarify from the judge whether he had been interviewed and file an affidavit in this regard before it.

Earlier the Supreme Court has stayed till further direction the Calcutta High Court's order, which directed investigating agencies to question Abhishek Banerjee.

Calcutta High Court had said that Abhishek Banerjee can be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the matter related to irregularities in the recruitment of staff in schools in West Bengal. (ANI)

