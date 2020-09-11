Jobless teachers stage demonstration in Tripura's Khumulwng

Khumulwng (Tripura) [India], September 11 (ANI): Over a hundred teachers, who lost jobs after the Supreme Court declared their appointments illegal, blocked a road and staged a demonstration">demonstration demanding alternative jobs in Khumulwng area of West Tripura district on Thursday.

Protesters here were seen gathered in large numbers, some of whom were holding posters in their hands.

"Before the 2018 election, we came to know that so many promises were made by the Education Minister and CM but after BJP came to power, we have not come across any kind of fulfilment of their promises," said one of the protesters.

"They had promised that they will modify the law and give permanent settlement and solution for our job but till now all these solutions are still not implemented. Our main demand is that we want the immediate implementation of alternative jobs. If our demand is not fulfilled, we will be compelled to stage a much larger protest," he added. (ANI)

