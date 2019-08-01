Jodhpur: Man abducted, killed; three relatives detained

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], August 1 (ANI): A man was abducted and killed allegedly by three of his relatives including two maternal-uncles in Chamu village of the Jodhpur district.

Sharing details of the case, SHO Kishan Singh said, "In the afternoon we received information about a man being abducted and beaten. Our ASI immediately rushed to the place of incident. The police found the victim in a grievously injured state and rushed him to hospital. He was declared brought dead by doctors."

"The kin gave a complaint against three people including the maternal-uncle of the victim. We have registered FIR and postmortem of the victim was done", the police officer added.

Based on the complaint of the relatives a case has been registered, three accused namely Mangaram, Premaram and Achlaram have been detained.

"Two of these are maternal uncle of the victim and third is also a relative. We are interrogating the accused. Prima facie it is revealed that the deceased was reportedly harassing accused's niece. We are investigating", SHO Singh told reporters. (ANI)

