Jodhpur: Police seize adulterated ghee, four held

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 25 (ANI): A team of Health Department and police on Wednesday raided a house here in Jodhpur where adulterated ghee was allegedly being manufactured and arrested four persons in connection with the case.

The police have seized 200 tins of ghee and some of the tins are 3 to 5 years old.

"Acting on a tip-off, we raided the house. We have seized more than 200 tins of ghee. Action will be taken as per rules," Rajnish Sharma, a health official said.

Four persons have been arrested and further investigation is underway, the police said. (ANI)

