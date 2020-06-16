Jodhpur Railway Division sends 50 isolation coaches to Northern Railway

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 16 (ANI): The Jodhpur Division of North-Western Railway zone has converted 150 sleeper coaches into isolation coaches for COVID-19 patients and sent 50 of them to Northern Railways.

Senior Public Relations Officer, Jodhpur Railway Division, Gopal Sharma said: "150 sleeper coaches in Jodhpur workshop were converted into isolation coaches by removing one berth in the three-tier sleeper coach. 50 coaches out of these were sent to Northern Railway by special teams."

"Mosquito nets were installed on the windows and in each coach a cabin was prepared for the doctor and nurse, in which medical equipment and oxygen cylinders have been arranged. In addition, a toilet of the coach was also converted into a bathroom, in addition to putting plastic curtains," he added. (ANI)

