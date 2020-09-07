Join 'Poshan Maah 2020' to promote nutrition among children, women: JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Centre is moving towards nurturing children and pregnant women through a nutrition campaign, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, urging everyone to join "Poshan Maah 2020" starting from Monday.

Nadda in a tweet wrote, (roughly translated from Hindi), "Yatha Annam Tatha Mannam--By making PM Modi Ji's Mann Ki Baat the basic mantra, the government is moving towards nurturing children and pregnant women through a nutrition campaign. Join #POSHANMaah2020 starting today and get a healthy life by adopting a nutritious diet."

"My appeal to all citizens during nutrition month 2020 is to share the recipe of nutritious Indian cuisine of their region or family at https://innovate.mygov.in/poshanrecipe. Entries sent by you will be linked to the database of the Indian Nutrition Agricultural Fund," he added.

According to the Government of India, The Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition or POSHAN Abhiyaan or National Nutrition Mission is the Government of India's flagship programme to improve nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Launched by the Prime Minister on the occasion of the International Women's Day on March 8, 2018 from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, the POSHAN (Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition) Abhiyaan directs the attention of the country towards malnutrition issue and address it in a mission-mode. (ANI)


























