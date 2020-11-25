Joined Congress because of him, says Siddaramaiah condoling Ahmed Patel's demise

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25 (ANI): Ahmed Patel is the reason for him joining the Congress and this remains etched in his memory forever, said Karnataka leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah while condoling the demise of veteran Congress leader on Wednesday.

"Our common friend Piran introduced me to Ahmed Patel Ji when I was strengthening AHINDA. Through him, I met Sonia Gandhi Ji and joined the Congress party. Ahmed Patel is the reason for me to join Congress. This remains etched in my memory forever," CM tweeted.

Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed.

Several political leaders remembered Patel's role in strengthening the Congress party during his life. He was the most trusted loyalist of the Gandhi family in Congress politics who worked with three generations of Gandhis.



In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he had spoken to Patel's son Faisal and expressed condolences.

"Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai's soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind called Ahmed "an astute Parliamentarian." "Distressed to know that veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel is no more. An astute Parliamentarian, Shri Patel combined the skills of a strategist and the charm of a mass leader. His amiability won him, friends, across party lines. My condolences to his family and friends," Kovind tweeted.

Patel, also the treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

Born on August 21, 1949, Patel pursued BSc at Shree Jayendra Puri Arts and Science College, Bharuch, South Gujarat University. (ANI)

