Joint Committee on Personal Data Protection Bill to meet on Oct 28, 29; representatives from Twitter, Google and others to present evidence

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Two sittings of the Joint Committee on Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 will be held on October 28 and 29, as per a notice issued to the members.

While representatives from Twitter and Amazon Web Services will present their oral evidence before the Joint Committee on September 28, those from Paytm and Google will do the same on the following day, as per the Lok Sabha Secretariat notice.



The members of the Joint Committee have been asked to attend the meeting scheduled to be held at the Parliament House.

The Committee was constituted on December 11, 2019.

It has, as per the information from the Parliament's website, Meenakshi Lekhi, SS Ahluwalia, PP Chaudhary, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Derek O' Brien, among others as its members. (ANI)

