Joint CSIR-UGC NET Dec 2019 exams in Assam, Meghalaya postponed

Assam/Meghalaya [India], Dec 14 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced that the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2019 exams in several districts of Assam and Meghalaya's Shillong scheduled for tomorrow have been postponed.

The CSIR-UGC NET December 2019 at the cities of Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar, and Tezpur, which were scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed in Assam.

The exams have postponed following raging protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The revised date of examination will be announced soon. (ANI)

