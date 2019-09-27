Joint exercise between India, Kazakhstan next month

New Delhi [India], Sep 27 (ANI): A joint military exercise between India and Kazakhstan - KAZIND - will be conducted at Pithoragarh from October 2 to 15.

An official release said that the exercise will involve 100 soldiers from both Indian and Kazakhstan Army who would share their experience of counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.

It will be the fourth edition of the exercise this year which is an annual event conducted alternatively in Kazakhstan and India.

The release said the aim of the exercise is to conduct company-level joint training with an emphasis on counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain.

Aspects of emerging trends of global terrorism and hybrid warfare have also been included in the exercise.

The release said the joint military exercise will enhance the level of defence cooperation, further fostering bilateral relations between the two nations. (ANI)

