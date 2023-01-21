Joint forces destroy 80k opium poppy plants planted in 1.25 acres land in Manipur

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): In a joint operation with Manipur Police and forest department, Assam Rifles on Friday destroyed 80 thousand Opium Poppy plants planted in 1.25 acres of forest land at Longpi village hill range in Nungba sub-division under Noney district of Manipur.

The value of the Poppy plants is estimated about Rs 10 lakh, said the Assam Rifles in a statement, adding the operation was part of its anti-drug move.

"Srikona Battalion of Headquarter 21 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) destroyed large scale cultivation of Poppy plants at Longpi village Hill Ranges in Nungba Sub Division of Noney district in Manipur on 20 January 2023," mentions the statement.



Based on the input about large scale plantation of Poppy plants in Hill Range of Longpi village, the statement said, a joint operation was launched by the Srikona Battalion of Assam Rifles alongwith Manipur police from Nungba Police Station and Noney Forest Department Officials.

"The party destroyed approximately 80 thousand Opium Poppy plants which were planted in 1.25 acres of forest land worth approximately Rs 10 lakhs of forest land at Longpi village Hill range in Nungba Subdivision, under Noney District of Manipur."

State Police is investigating further details, added the statement. (ANI)

