Tea garden in Siliguri. Photo/ANI
Tea garden in Siliguri. Photo/ANI

Joint forum of tea trade unions seek intervention of Sitharaman, Mamata

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 06:55 IST

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 28 (ANI): Joint Forum, a platform of 29 tea trade unions, has sought the intervention of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the implementation of Minimum Wages Act for the tea garden workers.
West Bengal government had formed a Minimum Wages Advisory Committee to resolve the crisis earlier. However, the forum claims "not a single positive step has been taken by the committee in favour of the workers even after conducting 14 meetings on the issue."
With their demands not being met despite repeated pleas, the forum has now decided to step up its protest. A meeting is being organised on July 29 in Terai and Dooars and later the workers plan to take out a march.
Aloke Chakraborty, President, Darjeeling district, All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and senior leader of Joint Forum said, "Around 4.5 lakh tea garden workers have been facing severe distress due to the prolonged negligence. The situation has deteriorated further now. Many tea gardens have been closed down. We are surprised that no step has been taken so far by the state government or the central government to reopen the gardens."
Pratap Kujur, tea garden worker and forum leader said, "We have sent our demands to Mamata Banerjee and Nirmala Sitharaman and have requested them to call us to resolve the crisis. We are hoping for the best." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 08:20 IST

Rajasthan: Woman dies after falling into borewell pit

Sawaimadhopur (Rajasthan) [India], July 28 (ANI): A woman died after falling into a borewell pit in Sawaimadhopur district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 07:11 IST

Speaker's tribunal reserves judgement in disqualification case...

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Speaker's tribunal has reserved its judgement in the disqualification case of eight defected Congress MLAs who joined BJP.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 06:35 IST

Bihar: Court nullifies 'pakadua vivah', victim still getting threats

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 28 (ANI): A family court in Patna on Saturday nullified the forced marriage or 'pakadua vivah' of Vinod Kumar, an official of Bokaro Steel Plant.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 06:19 IST

AP govt to hold mega conference to attract investments

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): In a bid to attract investments, the Andhra Pradesh government in coordination with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is organising a mega conference in Vijayawada on August 9.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 05:49 IST

Uttar Pradesh: 3-year-old raped in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): A 3-year-old girl was raped on Saturday by a young man in Pem village.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 05:25 IST

Odisha: Dreaded criminal wanted in Amit Dhal murder case nabbed in WB

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], July 28 (ANI): Dreaded criminal Sonu Ghose, prime accused in the Brajrajnagar Amit Dhal murder case, was nabbed from West Bengal's Sealdah, said police here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 05:25 IST

Senior Congress leader Jaipal Reddy passes away

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 28 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy passed away on the intervening night of July 27-28.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 04:18 IST

Odisha: Maoists put up banners in Kalahandi urging people to...

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], July 28 (ANI): Posters and banners allegedly put up by Maoists appeared at various places of Urladani area here on Saturday urging people to observe 'Shaheed Saptah' or martyrs' week from July 28 to August 3.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 04:00 IST

Rajnath Singh embarks on three-day visit to Mozambique

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday embarked on a three-day visit to the island nation of Mozambique in southern Africa with an aim to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 03:49 IST

Punjab: CM scraps Fazilka DC's order imposing dress code on employees

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday scrapped orders of Deputy Commissioner, Fazilka, Manpreet Singh Chhatwal, imposing a dress code on employees.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 03:03 IST

Gujarat: Muslim youth beaten to death over alleged affair with...

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], July 28 (ANI): Four people were arrested here on Saturday for allegedly beating a 17-year-old Muslim youth to death reportedly over his affair with a tribal girl.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 01:47 IST

President Kovind to visit three African countries starting Aug 28

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on his first state visit to Benin, Guinea and The Gambia from August 28 with an aim to continue the momentum of India's engagement with Africa.

Read More
iocl