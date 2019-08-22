Joint mountaineering team of ITBP successfully scales Mt Kangchengyo in Sikkim

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A joint team of mountaineers of Eastern and North Eastern Frontiers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) successfully climbed Mount Kangchengyo on August 14.

The team climbed the mountain, which is at an altitude of 6,889 m, from the northern side.

The 32-member expedition called 'Mission Pulkit' was led by DC Digvijay Singh.

A formal ceremony was held at Rajbhawan here, where the team called on Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad.

The expedition was flagged off by the Governor on July 27. This was the 213th successful mountaineering expedition by ITBP which is highest by any organisation in the world.

ITBP is best known for the art of mountaineering its men possess and the fact that the organisation has been deployed in the mighty Himalayas since the last six decades where mountaineering skills are the basic survival requirement in harsh high altitude conditions. (ANI)

