Joint operation by Indian Coast Guard, Bangladesh counterpart ensure safe return of 114 boats

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 8 (ANI): Swift Joint operation by Indian Coast Guard with Bangladesh Coast Guard ensured the safe return of 114 Indian fishing boats to Indian side on Sunday.

"The boats reached Kakdwip fishing harbour in the intervening night of July 7 and 8. Further, Bangladesh Coast Guard South Zone reported the sighting of another 32 Indian fishing boats stranded at Paira port. The boats have taken shelter because of inclement weather conditions. Bangladesh Coast Guard is planning to guide them to Indian waters post improvement of weather conditions," said a release by Indian Coast Guard.

"In the meantime, AD Fisheries intimated that 4 IFBs namely Dashabhuja, Babaji, Joyjogiraj and Nayan have capsized probably in Bangladesh waters. Out of the 61 crew onboard, 36 have been rescued while 25 are still missing," the release added.

Earlier, Indian Coast Guard on July 6 saved the life of 13 fishermen stranded in the sea onboard a distressed fishing vessel from Bangladesh waters. (ANI)

