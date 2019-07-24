Joint operations team captures LeT terrorist alive in Doda

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): A joint operation team of the police and 26 RR arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, on Wednesday.

"Acting on reliable information about the movement of militants in general forest area of Thathri on July 24, 2019, a joint operations party of District Police Doda and 26 RR launched a search operation and cordoned the forest area," a press release by the police read.

The release added the identity and residence of the militant caught in the operation.

"The area was cordoned off and during search one militant of LeT outfit namely Jamal Din Gujjar son of Khair Din, resident of Pathna Keshwan, Kishtwar who was active for the last one year, was arrested," the release added.

The team also recovered one AK, one magazine, a pouch and other edible items from him.

The release added that the militant had previously been 'seriously injured' in an encounter with the armed forces on June 22 and had since been hiding in the forest area. (ANI)

