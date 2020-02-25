Joint protest held in Hyderabad against Delhi violence over CAA

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): A joint protest was organised by the Maulana Azad National Urdu University Students Union (MANUU) and University of Hyderabad Coordination Committee here on Monday against the violence in Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

This comes after clashes erupted at various places in North-East Delhi between pro and anti-CAA protestors.

During the clash, four people including a head constable of Delhi Police lost their lives.

CAA seeks to grant citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014. (ANI)

