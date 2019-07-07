Joint team of SIB-STF carrying out anti-Naxal operations: C'garh DGP

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) DM Awasthi on Saturday said that anti-Naxal operations were being carried out by the joint team of SIB and STF.

"We have changed the strategy and formed a joint team of Special Investigative Branch (SIB) and Special Task Force (STF) and launched an intelligence-based operation. The officers go as special commandos in these teams to conduct the operations," the DGP told media persons.

"In Dhamtari, four Naxalites were killed in an exchange of fire with our special team. In the past 15 days, six Naxalites were killed on Odisha border apart from three others who were arrested," he added.

Awasthi pointed out that a few of the Naxalites with an award on their head were also nabbed last month.

"We shot down a Naxalite with Rs 8 lakh award on him on June 18 in Mainpur. We arrested one more Naxalite with Rs 8 lakh award on his head on June 27 and recovered a gun from him too," the DGP said.

"We will continue the anti-Naxal operations even in the monsoon season," the DGP said.

The Dhamtari operation comes days after three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and a civilian were killed during an encounter with Naxals in Keshkutul area of Bijapur district in the state. (ANI)