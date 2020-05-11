Joint team under Ministry of Civil Aviation reviews preparedness of Delhi Airport

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): A joint team of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security Office, Airports Authority of India, Delhi International Airport Limited and CISF under the Ministry of Civil Aviation visited Delhi airport before the resumption of flights and took a detailed note of preparedness.

The DGCA, on May 2, had issued a circular to extend the suspension of domestic and international commercial flight operations till May 17.

However, the restriction has not been applicable to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1, had issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 up to May 17. (ANI)

