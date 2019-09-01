Jorhat: Doctor allegedly beaten to death by tea garden workers

Jorhat (Assam) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A 73-year-old doctor was allegedly beaten to death by a tea garden worker's family and others after the worker died during treatment at a hospital in Teok Tea Garden.

According to police, a magisterial enquiry has been ordered in this matter and Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Subhan Gowalla will conduct the enquiry and submit a report in seven days.

"The incident occurred on Saturday when a group of people attacked Dr Deben Duttawas following the death of Somra Majhi who was undergoing treatment at the garden hospital," said Roshni Aparanji Korati, Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

"The workers gathered at the hospital and Dr Dutta had to be rescued by the magistrate police. He was immediately shifted to another hospital but unfortunately he died while undergoing treatment," she added.

According to the police, follow up action on the incident has been initiated and the situation in the garden is under control and under close watch.

On Sunday, many aspiring doctors studying at Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh took out a candle march demanding stern laws against the violence against doctors. (ANI)

