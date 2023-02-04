Joshimath: High Power Committee member takes stock of pre-fabricated huts in Dhak village

Uttarakhand [India], February 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhupal Ram Tamta, who is a member of the High Power Committee Joshimath Rehabilitation, on Saturday visited Dhak village to take stock of the construction of the pre-fabricated houses being built for the rehabilitation of people affected by the land subsidence disaster.

While talking to the media, Tamta said that the government is very serious towards the relief of the people affected by the Joshimath disaster.

According to Tamta, eight huts are being built on the terrace of a 2 bhk (bedroom-hall-kitchen) house.

The BJP leader said, "I have come here to have a look at the pre-fabricated huts being made in the Dhak village. The models of these houses have been set up in Joshimath's Horticulture Department land."

"These pre-fabricated huts will be completed in the next 15 days. A bathroom, kitchen and other basic facilities have been provided in these huts which would be beneficial for the people. I believe these huts would be very useful for the temporary relief of the people affected due to Joshimath land subsidence," he said.

Speaking on the government's effort, he said, "Since the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami is very attentive towards this issue, the entire government has put its focus on the relief of the people."



Earlier on Thursday, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said that as advance relief to the affected families in Joshimath, relief amount of Rs 439.03 lakh was distributed to 750 affected people whose houses had developed cracks due to land subsidence.

The other relief measures include a special rehabilitation package, a one-time special grant for the transportation of goods and immediate needs and the purchase of household items, Khurana said.

Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Himanshu Khurana on Thursday conducted an on-site inspection of the prefabricated shelters being constructed for the rehabilitation of the affected families migrating due to land subsidence.

The District Magistrate also directed the executive body to fast-track and complete the construction work as soon as possible.

The Central Building Research Institution (CBRI) of Roorkee is building one BHK, two BHK and three BHK model prototype prefabricated shelters in Dhak village, Chamoli on the land located near Horticulture Department, HDRI.

In January, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the relief package has been released for nearly 3,000 families affected by gradual land subsidence in the Himalayan state.

The Chief Minister also announced that Rs 50,000 has been given by the state disaster authority to each family as a non-adjustable one-time special grant for the transportation of goods and immediate needs of their buildings. (ANI)

