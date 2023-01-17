Joshimath land subsidence: Badarinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee to shift Narsingh temple treasure to Pipalkoti guest house

Joshimath (Uttarakhand) [India], January 17 (ANI): In wake of land subsidence in Joshimath, the Badarinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee will shift the treasure of Narsingh temple to the town to Pipalkoti guest house.

Speaking to ANI, Badarinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay said that as per the Geological Survey of India (GSI) report there's no threat to the temple complex at present.

Badarinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay said, "I had written a letter to GSI some time back asking for a report on the Narsingh temple in Joshimath and the preliminary report states that there's no threat to the temple complex at present."

The chairman of the temple committee said that keeping the future in view, they will shift the treasure.

An action plan has been prepared for that. He said that for which we have fixed the place which is our guest house in Pipalkoti. There is about 30 to 35 quintals of silver in the treasury and 45 kg of gold metal.

"But keeping in view, the land subsidence situation in Joshimath, we will shift the temple treasure containing about 30-35 quintals of silver and 40-45 kg of gold to our Pipalkoti guest house. Action plan for it has been prepared," he added.

Meanwhile, Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha said that four municipal areas or wards in the holy town have been declared as 'completely unsafe'.



Sinha said, "Four wards in Joshimath have been declared as completely unsafe. The rest of the wards have been found to be partially affected (by subsidence)."

However, in a piece of 'good news', Sinha informed that the water discharge level at JP Colony has gone down.

"The water discharge level (which is said to be behind the prevailing situation in Joshimath) at JP Colony has gone down. This is good news," the Disaster management secretary said.

He added that the affected families have been shifted to shelter homes and the model huts will be ready within a week.

Hundreds of residents were shifted to relief centres in safe places after cracks appeared at several homes in Joshimath, suggesting subsidence.

The Uttarakhand government has already announced relief packages worth crores for the affected families of Joshimath.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the relief package has been released for nearly 3,000 families affected by gradual land subsidence in the Himalayan state.

The Chief Minister also announced that Rs 50,000 have been given by the state disaster authority to each family as a non-adjustable one-time special grant for the transportation of goods and immediate needs of their buildings. (ANI)

