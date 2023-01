Joshimath land subsidence: Experts start door-to-door survey in Joshimath

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], January 6 (ANI): A team of experts, including officials from the administration and State Disaster Management, conducted a door-to-door survey in the areas which were affected by the land subsidence in Uttarakhand Joshimath.



Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar and Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha started the door-to-door survey in the Joshimath, Chamoli district.



As reported earlier, a total of 561 establishments, in Joshimath, reported cracks that emerged after land subsidence, with the most --153 establishments -- reporting cracks in Ravigram ward in Uttarakhand as of now.

Out of 561 establishments, 127 in the Gandhinagar ward, 28 in the Marwadi ward, 24 in the Lower Bazaar ward, 52 in the Singhdhar ward, 71 in the Manohar Bagh ward, 29 in the Upper Bazaar ward 27 in the Sunil ward, 50 in Parsari, and 153 in Ravigram reported cracks," a statement from Chamoli administration read.

The operations of Hotel View and Malari inn were restricted under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, till further orders, the statement added.



On Thursday, a total of nine families have been displaced, which includes four families in Joshimath Municipal Corporation, one from Gurudwara Joshimath, one from Tourist Hostel, Manohar Bagh and others, the statement read.

A total of 38 families have been displaced till now, it added.

Earlier on Friday, in the wake of the news of land subsidence in Joshimath and cracks developing in many houses in the town, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he would hold a high-level meeting in Dehradun this evening.

"I will hold a high-level meeting with top officials in Dehradun this evening regarding landslides in Joshimath and cracks in houses," Uttarakhand CM told ANI today.

Apart from the officials of the Disaster Management, Irrigation, Home Department, Commissioner Garhwal Mandal and District Magistrate Chamoli will also participate in the meeting.

Dhami further said that he would visit Joshimath on Saturday and take stock of the situation.

"A team from BJP has also been sent there," he added.

Notably, Joshimath Municipal Chairman Shailendra Pawar said huge cracks appeared in the houses due to a leakage of water from inside the ground in the Marwadi ward.

The Chamoli district administration on Thursday asked Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to be prepared to shelter the affected families migrating from Uttarakhand's Joshimath due to land subsidence. (ANI)