Joshimath land subsidence: Prefabricated houses for disaster-hit migrating families under construction

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 23 (ANI): Work for temporary rehabilitation, pre-fabricated houses, for the affected families migrating from Uttarakhand's Joshimath due to land subsidence, has started by Central Building Research Institution (CBRI), Roorkee, the government said on Monday.

The CBRI has started the construction work of one BHK, two BHK and three BHK model prototype prefabricated shelters in Dhak village, Chamoli on the land located near Horticulture Department, HDRI," Secretary Disaster Management, Uttarakhand said, adding that work has been started for land levelling, electricity, water, sewer etc.

While addressing a media briefing on Monday, Secretary Disaster Management, Ranjit Kumar Sinha, said, "After selection of land for construction of model prototype prefabricated shelters of one BHK, two BHK and three BHK in Dhak village, Chamoli, work has been started for land levelling, arrangement of electricity, water, sewer etc. If required, the option of arranging accommodation for the displaced families in the hostels of Bhararisain Legislative Assembly has been kept open."



Sinha said that an amount of Rs 3.45 crore has been distributed to 261 affected families in Joshimath as interim relief.

Secretary Disaster Management also informed that the initial discharge of water in Joshimath which was 540 LPM on January 6, 2023, has currently reduced to 180 LPM.

In the temporarily identified relief camps, Joshimath has a total of 656 rooms with a capacity of 2,940 people and Pipalkoti has 491 rooms with a capacity of 2,205 people.

According to the administration, till now cracks have been noticed in 863 buildings. He informed that 1 area/ward has been declared unsafe in Gandhinagar, 2 in Singhdhar, 5 in Manoharbagh, and 7 in Sunil. 181 buildings are located in unsafe areas. A total of 278 families have been temporarily displaced in view of security. The number of displaced family members is 933. (ANI)

