Joshimath land subsidence: Road between two tilted hotels blocked ahead of demolition

Chamoli (Uttrakhand) [India], January 10 (ANI): The security officials have cordoned off the road between Hotel Malari Inn and Hotel Mount View on Tuesday as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) plans to demolish them step by step as they have got tilted.

The road or pathway between the two hotels is around 1.5 feet to 2 feet which makes it dangerous and makes the demolition process riskier considering the chances of civilian casualty or injury.

The two buildings will be brought down in a step-by-step process, i.e. first all the belongings and furniture will be unloaded and then the floors would be deconstructed in a scientific manner. No blasting of any sort would take place but the entire process would be carefully undertaken by hand.



A security official, Manoj Jain who was supervising the road blocking said, "The road is blocked because the authorities have ordered the demolition of these two hotels. The road blocking is necessary to stop the public from going in that way."

"For one or two days or by the time the demolition and reconstruction of the road take place, the pathway would remain blocked," added Jain.

Manikant Mishra, SDRF Commandant confirmed that their demolition is essential because there are several houses and hotels around and if these two sink any further they can collapse.

The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) from Roorkee will supervise the demolition. (ANI)

