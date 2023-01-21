Joshimath land subsidence: Rs 3.62 crore distributed as interim relief, informs Disaster Management Secy

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 21 (ANI): Disaster Management Secretary Dr. Ranjit Kumar Sinha, on Saturday briefed the media informing that an amount of Rs 3.62 crores has been distributed to 242 affected families as interim relief for the land subsidence and landslides in Joshimath.

"The initial discharge of water in Joshimath which was 540 liters per minute on January 6, has come down to 136 liters per minute," Dr. Sinha said in an official statement.

Informing about the relief, rescue, and rehabilitation work being done by the state government, Dr. Sinha said that Joshimath has a total of 650 rooms with a capacity of 2,919 people and Pipalkoti has 491 rooms with a capacity of 2,205 people.



"So far, cracks have been noticed in 863 buildings. One area/ward has been declared unsafe in Gandhinagar, two in Singhdhar, five in Manoharbagh, and seven in Sunil. A total of 181 buildings are located in unsafe areas. In view of security, 274 families have been temporarily displaced, and the number of displaced family members is 921," he said.

Incidentally, along with Joshimath, the same phenomenon of land subsidence is also being reported from other areas of Uttarakhand including Uttarkashi, Tehri, Pauri, and Karanprayag.

Uttarakhand government has also announced a relief package of Rs 45 crore to families in Joshimath, where large cracks appeared in homes and on roads. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also declared a relief package for nearly 3,000 families affected by gradual land subsidence in the Himalayan state. (ANI)

